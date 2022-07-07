Former Chelsea Hospital President Nancy Graebner-Sundling Receives Special Recognition

From Trinity Health

The Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) announced three winners of its Special Recognition Award during the Annual Membership Meeting on June 30, recognizing them for extensive contributions to health care. Among them was Nancy Graebner-Sundling, who recently retired as president of Chelsea Hospital.

Nancy served for a decade as president of Chelsea Hospital before her retirement in March. During that time, she led the two-story Atrium facility expansion that enhanced the emergency department and enabled expanded therapies, added diagnostic imaging departments, and renovated the lab and pharmacy.

Nancy managed completion of our hospital’s comprehensive cancer program, expansion of the surgical department, increased inpatient rehabilitation capabilities, and added the Michigan Medicine Hospitalist Service that enables the treatment of higher acuity patients. She oversaw the renovation of a 30-bed inpatient behavior health services wing, led the renovation of the short-stay unit, and established a 24/7 urgent care unit in the emergency department.

She also applied community benefit funds to establish the award-winning shuttle service between Chelsea Hospital and the communities of Stockbridge and Manchester.

Photo: Nancy Graebner-Sundling. Courtesy Trinity Health