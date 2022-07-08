Weekly Road Work July 11-17

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October

Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 14

Bridgewater Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 11

Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Dexter, Webster Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - July 14 (extended)

Lodi Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 11

Lyndon Island Lake Rd between Werkner Rd and Stofer Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Lyndon Stofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Lyndon Hadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Lyndon, Sylvan Werkner Rd between M-52 and Island Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid-July

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Week of July 11

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure June 13 - July 22

Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - late-August

Pittsfield Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 11

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30

Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late-July (extended)

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - October

Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 15 (extended)

Scio E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 11 - 25 (delayed start)

Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 18

Sylvan Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 11 - 25

Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between county line and Pierce Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 11

Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August

Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

Webster Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 11 - 25

York Murray Ave between Milan Oakville Rd and end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11

York Day Rd between Dennison Rd and Petersburg Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11 (delayed start)

York Samer Rd between end of road and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11

York Judd Rd between Moon Rd and Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 11

Ypsilanti Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.