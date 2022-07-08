7-08-2022 7:35am
Weekly Road Work July 11-17
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 14
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 11
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Dexter, Webster
|Island Lake Rd between Lima Center Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - July 14 (extended)
|Lodi
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 11
|Lyndon
|Island Lake Rd between Werkner Rd and Stofer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Lyndon
|Stofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Lyndon
|Hadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Lyndon, Sylvan
|Werkner Rd between M-52 and Island Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid-July
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of July 11
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|June 13 - July 22
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - late-August
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 11
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late-July (extended)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - October
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 15 (extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 11 - 25 (delayed start)
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 5 - 18
|Sylvan
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 11 - 25
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd between county line and Pierce Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 11
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|Webster
|Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 11 - 25
|York
|Murray Ave between Milan Oakville Rd and end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11
|York
|Day Rd between Dennison Rd and Petersburg Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11 (delayed start)
|York
|Samer Rd between end of road and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11
|York
|Judd Rd between Moon Rd and Warner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 11
|Ypsilanti
|Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 4 - 18