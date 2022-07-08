The following is from Lyndon Township:

Lyndon Township is seeking input from residents regarding recreation opportunities in the community via an online survey. The results of this survey will be used to inform the recommendations of the 2023 - 2027 Recreation Master Plan. The survey can be accessed at:

https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/LyndonRec

The link is posted on the Lyndon Township website at https://www.lyndontownshipmi.gov

Hard copies are available upon request at the Township Offices, 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, Michigan. The survey will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. All hard copies of the survey must be received at the Township Offices by that time to be included in the survey results.

Thank you for taking the time to help us better understand the recreation needs of Lyndon Township’s citizens. Your responses will have a direct impact on the future of parks, trails, and recreation services in the community.