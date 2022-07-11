Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show August 19 & 20, 2022

From D&B Strategic Marketing

#shopchelseamich merchants welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the "Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show" on August 19 & 20. 2022 marks the 46th anniversary of this event.

Fresh Air Market will kick off at 10 am on Friday, August 19. This year, there will be three unique events to add to the festivities:

"Sherlock Holmes Case of the Missing Hope Stone" scavenger hunt beginning on August 19 at 10 am through 5 pm on August 20. The winner will be awarded a basket of Chelsea goods.

The Third Annual Fashion & Home Show, in collaboration with the Chelsea Farmers Market

will be held on August 20, at 11:00 am at Palmer Commons. The Farmers Market music will pause for 30 minutes to accommodate the catwalk. Fun-loving business owners will display their merchandise including clothing, accessories, and home goods.

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce

will be coordinating a Chelsea Community Garage Sale during the two-day Fresh Air Market. To learn more, visit this link.

"We want to convey to our customers that we have more to offer than traditional sidewalk sales. Chelsea's commercial district has become a diverse community of home goods stores, garden shops, clothing and accessories, restaurants, wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, jewelry, markets, and so much more!" said Jennifer Fairfield, owner of the Garden Mill. The #shopchelseamich independent merchants are locally owned businesses that exemplify the uniqueness of Chelsea.

#shopchelseamich's newest member, Jay Friend, Owner of Withington's, shared, "Since we opened our doors six months ago, we've seen huge support from community shoppers AND businesses. We're excited to keep working with other businesses on creative collaborations and to continue serving the community of Chelsea and beyond. We always see a huge business boost when the city businesses participate together and bring people into town. We're thankful for events put on by #shopchelsemich and look forward to the Fresh Air Market!"

More details to to come on the #shopchelseamich website www.shopchelseamich.com, and social media Facebook www.facebook.com/shopchelseamich, Instagram www.instagram.com/shopchelseamichigan/

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.