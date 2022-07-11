David C. Bloom & Friends Jazz Quintet to Play at the Gazebo

Jazz at the Gazebo

David C. Bloom & Friends bring their jams to Chelsea Sounds & Sights on July 21st at the Clocktower Fountain Gazebo.

The five-piece ensemble plays a range of jazz stylings, from bossa and ballads to blues and soul music. A Chelsea favorite, the band has played Sounds & Sights since the beginning.

"We look forward to playing Sounds & Sights every year," said Bloom. "We've got some awesome new material that mashes-up the standards with a swinging groove."

Each year, the band invites a local teen singer to join the set. This year's guest artist is the “queen” of Company C, Katelyn Hackett. “Katelyn is a force to be reckoned with - her voice, her stage presence - she’s a natural. The crowd is gonna love her.”

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Chelsea Area Festivals and Events to make this event happen this year. Props to our presenting sponsor, Rick Taylor of Reinhart Realtors, for his generous support of live Jazz in Chelsea.

Come on out to the Gazebo - the downbeat is at 6:30 pm Thursday, July 21st