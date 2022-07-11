Guest: New Chelsea Hospital President Ben Miles Introduces Himself

From Trinity Health

Hello residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities. My name is Ben Miles and I am honored to serve as the new president of Chelsea Hospital which, as you may know, is a joint venture hospital between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health.

My family and I recently moved to the area from Fort Wayne, Indiana, where we have lived for the last decade. It is so amazing to be back home in Michigan, where I was born and raised. In fact, I grew up not too far from here, about an hour away in Troy. After graduating high school, I attended Wayne State University in Detroit where I met my wife Stacey, and we’ve been together ever since.

This is the state where I learned who I was, where I got married and where my three daughters were born. I owe so much to the Mitten State and I’m humbled to now be in a position to give something back. My commitment to you and to our community is to listen, to partner and make it easy for you to receive your care here in Chelsea.

I recognize that excellent health care plays a critical role in defining quality of place and building the vitality of a community. Chelsea Hospital enjoys an excellent reputation and I hope to build upon this in the years to come. One of the early goals I have is to establish and build strong relationships across our communities. As I have begun this work, I have been so impressed with how engaged and strong each community is!

Health care is at its best when we meet our community’s needs, and my colleagues at Chelsea Hospital are dedicated to this promise of excellence and equitable care. I believe that is in large part due to our core values; I feel a strong connection to these. My father was a pastor, and based upon what he taught me, I’ve come to recognize we are called to care for the whole person, not just respond to a diagnosis. We are meant to be a healing presence in the community and to those who entrust us with their care. That’s what Chelsea Hospital has been, and what we will continue to be.

I am so grateful to have the opportunity to lead this hospital and am committed to supporting the Chelsea community, which is unlike anywhere else in the state. I greatly look forward to building strong and meaningful relationships with many of you and to ensuring the Chelsea Hospital family is always prepared to deliver excellent care when you and your families need us.

Photo: Ben Miles. Courtesy Trinity Health