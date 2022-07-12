CPD Weekly Report 07-12-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #:22-2063

Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12

Date: July 7, 2022

Time: 6:51 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who said that this morning he was getting into his assigned work vehicle and observed a piece of exhaust pipe lying on the ground.

Upon further inspection of the fleet of vehicles, it was determined that several vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen. It was determined that an unknown suspect(s) had used a reciprocating saw to remove the catalytic converters. It was unknown at the time of the report exactly when the theft had occurred.

*****

Incident #: 22-2101

Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 8:29 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that an unknown suspect(s) had broken a window on his vehicle and had removed all four of the wheels. The vehicle was found resting on two small stacks of masonry bricks. The complainant stated that he had been sitting outside near his vehicle at 2:00 am on July 10th and noted that the vehicle had been undisturbed. When the complainant came out to the vehicle at 6:00 am on July 10th, the vehicle was found to have been damaged and all four wheels were missing.