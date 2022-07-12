Chelsea Area Giving Circle Donates $10+ to Local Charity

From 100WWC

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Membership donated $10,350 to Webster Township Historical Society at their Summer Impact Award Meeting on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

The meeting kicked off with an interactive networking hour, where members and guests mingled with each other while connecting with local sponsors. Following the networking hour, members listened to pitches from three randomly selected charities, including Ballet Chelsea, The Copper Nail, and Webster Township Historical Society. The charities were asked to make their best case for the Summer Impact Award. Following the presentations from all three charities, members cast their ballots. Webster Township Historical Society received the most votes and was the recipient of the evening’s Impact Award.

100 Women Who Care -Chelsea Area Member Kay Stremler nominated Webster Township Historical Society for consideration, and Erica Perry, a Board Member for the Society represented the charity at the meeting. The nonprofit's mission is to bring together those people interested in the history of the area to foster community appreciation for that which shaped the character of Webster and to discover and preserve significant artifacts and information illustrative of life in Webster Township.

“The Webster Township Historical Society is overwhelmed with the generosity from 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area. This financial support will enable us to provide start-up activities for our older adults in our rural communities,” said Erica Perry, Webster Township Historical Society Board Member. “We have neither a commercial district nor a community center to provide an opportunity to socialize. Your fantastic donation helps us create a hub to have fun, to exercise, to learn, and to enjoy the company of others.”

The next Impact Award Meeting for 100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Women interested in joining can find all of the details at www.100wwcchelsea.org,

along with a list of eligible charities and information on how members can nominate charities.

Since its founding in 2020, 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area has awarded a grand total of over $77,000, including member contributions and matching gifts to six different charities.