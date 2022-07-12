Dexter Schools Schedule Two Community Forums For Multigenerational Activity Millage

From Dexter Community Schools

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, residents of Dexter Community Schools will vote on a 1.0 mill, 20-year, recreation millage. This Multigenerational Activity Millage creates a funding mechanism to support multigenerational activities for anyone in the Dexter community.

Two Public Question and Answer opportunities are scheduled for anyone in the public to attend on Wednesday, July 20th at 9:00 a.m. and at 7:00 p.m. at Bates School. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The Multigenerational Activity Millage will fund 3 core priorities:

Approximately 25% will provide for Stable Funding for Dexter Senior Activities and location in a DCS facility.

Approximately 25% will provide for construction and operations of a future Dexter Community Center open to the Dexter Community during the day and in the evening.

Approximately 50% will provide for Youth & Adult Recreation Activities including Fine Arts (Art, Music, Theater, etc), Youth & Adult Sports, and Enrichment Activities (robotics, indoor and outdoor activities, etc) for members of all ages in the Dexter Community.

Information regarding the Multigenerational Activities Millage can be found on the DCS website or by visiting: www.dexterrecmillage2022.com