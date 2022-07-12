Candidate Q&A: Hima Kolanagireddy, U.S. Congress Rep, 6th District

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

1. Who are you? (What office are you running for? Your career/experience? Where you live. Etc.) - My name is Hima Kolanagireddy, a resident of Northville Township. I am a legal immigrant to the United States of America and a naturalized citizen. I am a conservative Republican candidate from the Michigan 6th district for the U.S. Congress. I have an MBA and own an IT Staffing firm, which was awarded the Fastest growing 50 women-owned businesses of America".

2. Why are you running? For the past couple of years, our nation has been divided based on race, masks, vaccines etc., which further divided people along the political lines. We have come to a place where dissent is no longer tolerated. We need to go back to when we could disagree with our friends politically, but still coexist. We need to lower the temperature and bring both sides to where they are able to have a conversation and find meaningful solutions to the problems that are plaguing our nation. I am sick and tired of the propaganda that United States is a racist country. I am the living embodiment to cancel that narrative and felt obligated to tell my story that we live in the greatest country on earth.

3. What issues do you think are important? The urgent issues are to lower the inflation and cost of goods and groceries, next is to reduce the pain at the pump.

4. Why should we vote for you? My motto is Faith | Family | Freedom. The radical left is trying to take God out of the culture, break up the nuclear family, and take away our freedoms. I want to stand in the gap and fight to restore American greatness. Career politicians have lost touch with everyday issues and instead focus on staying perpetually in power. I am the mother of 3 children and care deeply about the future of this nation. Schoolboards have crossed the line when they called the parents domestic terrorists, and have normalized sexualizing children and the transgender agenda. I will protect the children from this onslaught of the woke agenda and the cultural degradation of our society by restoring our country's foundational values. I will champion the return to the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

