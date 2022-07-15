7-15-2022 6:45am
Weekly Road Work July 18-24
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Ann Arbor
|Maple Rd between Craig Rd and Newport Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Ann Arbor
|Newport Rd between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 14 - 28
|Lodi
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|July 11 - 22 (extended)
|Manchester
|Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 18
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid July
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|June 13 - July 22
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - late August
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 18 - 28
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late July
|Saline
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 18 - 25
|Saline
|Jordan Rd between Braun Rd and Oak Park Dr
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 18
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - mid August
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 29 (extended)
|Scio
|E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 15 - 29 (delayed start)
|Scio
|N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 18
|Sharon
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 5 - 18
|Superior
|Geddes Rd just west of Prospect Rd
|Lane closure
|July 18 - August 1
|Sylvan
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 11 - 25
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd just east of Deerfield Ct
|Lane closure
|July 18 - 19
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 13 - 22 (delayed start)
|Webster
|Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 11 - 25
|York
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 18 - 25
|York
|Jewell Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Warner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|York
|Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 18 - 28
|York
|Unpaved county roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|Week of July 18
|York
|Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 18
|York
|Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 18
|Ypsilanti
|Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Local curbed roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of July 18