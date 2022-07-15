Chelsea MI
7-15-2022 6:45am

Weekly Road Work July 18-24

Join the WCRC Tuesday, July 19, for its monthly Working Session & bi-monthly Board Meeting! Members of the public are welcome to participate in-person or virtually via Zoom. Learn more: https://www.wcroads.org/joining-a-virtual-board-meeting/
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October
Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Craig Rd and Newport Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Ann Arbor Newport Rd between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 14 - 28
Lodi Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing July 11 - 22 (extended)
Manchester Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 18
Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid July
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure June 13 - July 22
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - late August
Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure July 18 - 28
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late July
Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 18 - 25
Saline Jordan Rd between Braun Rd and Oak Park Dr Daytime road closure Week of July 18
Scio Miller Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - mid August
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 29 (extended)
Scio E. Delhi Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 15 - 29 (delayed start)
Scio N. Delhi Rd between Huron River Dr and end of pavement Daytime road closure Week of July 18
Sharon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 5 - 18
Superior Geddes Rd just west of Prospect Rd Lane closure July 18 - August 1
Sylvan Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 11 - 25
Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd just east of Deerfield Ct Lane closure July 18 - 19
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure July 13 - 22 (delayed start)
Webster Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 11 - 25
York Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 18 - 25
York Jewell Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure July 18 - 28
York Unpaved county roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing Week of July 18
York Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 18
York Willis Rd between City of Saline and Platt Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 18
Ypsilanti Evelyn Ave between Hull Ave and Marcus Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Lester Ave between Evelyn Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Local curbed roads throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of July 18
