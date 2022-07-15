Candidate Q&A: Fawn Armstrong, 14A District Court Judge

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

My name is Fawn Armstrong and I am running for 14A District Court Judge. I have been a Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the past 10 years. I currently handle a felony criminal docket at Circuit Court, and previously served three-years in the Appellate Division, handling matters in the Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court. Of my almost-six-years of practice in Washtenaw County District Courts, I worked directly in 14A District Courts for approximately five years. One of my other duties at the Prosecutor’s Office was to train law enforcement and advise police departments and the attorneys at my office on legal changes and caselaw. I am also a Veteran, having served eight years in the United States Army Reserves with one tour of duty in Iraq in 2005-2006. I am also the mother of a 13-year-old daughter, and my husband is a criminal defense attorney. I lived in Scio Township for a few years, then Dexter about 6 years, and I’m now currently in Saline/Pittsfield Township. My 10-years as an Assistant Prosecutor, along with my previous work in civil law, has given me the requisite legal experience and knowledge to serve as a District Court Judge. I will bring my dedication, sense of honor, duty, and integrity, and leadership training from my eight years of military service into my service to this community as its 14A District Court Judge.

I believe that criminal justice reform and rehabilitation and treatment are incredibly important in District Court criminal matters. One goal I have is to partner with local community organizations to find potential mentorships, community service, or employment opportunities and alternative treatment and rehabilitation programs and providers. The goal is to ensure that probationary sentences can be as individualized as possible, so that we can truly treat a person’s specific needs and provide the tools and support to motivate them to change. I will also make it a priority to establish a specialty or treatment court in 14A. Treatment courts provide a team of people to support a client through very intensive programming with the goal for long-term recovery. The benefits to clients engaged in these courts is the potential for a reduction or dismissal of the charges, and the potential to regain driving privileges sooner with sobriety courts.

As 14A District Court Judge, I will serve the people of my community with the fairness, wisdom, and experience that the position and this community deserves. I want to ensure that Constitutional rights and the laws are upheld; the public welfare is served with respect and justice; public safety concerns are taken seriously; and that compassion and understanding is provided to defendants and litigants brought before the Court. Being District Court Judge is an amazing opportunity to really make a difference in people’s lives. As your 14A District Court Judge, I will be invested in people, their futures, and this great community.

