Chelsea schools has its next superintendent

The Chelsea School District is looking to a familiar face for its next superintendent.

Former Chelsea High School Principal Michael Kapolka has been picked to take over for the retiring Julie Helber, whose last day is Aug. 1.

At a special meeting on July 14, where the board interviewed the final two candidates after having a community open house, the CSD Board of Education unanimously picked Kapolka over Bradley Paddock, who is Executive Manager of Human Resources at Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

Kapolka’s administrative career began in Chelsea during the 2007-2008 school year as an assistant principal. He served in that capacity for four years and then for one year, was the assistant principal and Director of Athletics during the 2011-2012 school year.

He was promoted by former superintendent, Andrew Ingall, to be the principal of Chelsea High School at the beginning of the 2012-2013 school year and served in that role until November 2021.

For the past nine months, he’s been the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources position with the Wayne-Westland Community Schools.

When he left Chelsea late last year, Kapolka told the Sun Times News that Chelsea High School and the city of Chelsea had been his home for close to 15 years. He said moving to the community was the most rewarding experience of his professional career.

CSD held interviews throughout the week of July 11-14. In addition to Kapolka and Paddock being interviewed, CSD also interviewed Justin Ralston, High School Principal at Washington, D.C. Public Schools.