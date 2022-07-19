B2B Trail Groundbreaking Zeeb Rd. - Delhi Metropark Segment

From WCPARC

On July 14, the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC), the Huron Clinton Metropark Authority (HCMA), and the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at Delhi Metropark for the much-anticipated Zeeb Road to Delhi Metropark segment of the Border To Border Trail (B2B Trail). Representatives from WCPARC, HCMA, HWPI, MDOT, the Washtenaw County Road Commission, city and state officials, and community supporters were invited to mark the occasion.

This new segment will add 1.4 miles to the B2B Trail extending from Zeeb Road to East Delhi Road along Huron River Dr. Included in this mile is the fourth B2B Trail bridge crossing over the Huron River. Coy Vaughn, WPARC Director explained that these beautiful bridge crossings, while challenging and expensive, are part of the reason why these segments of trail are so special. Once complete, this extension will connect a total of 4.4 miles of continuous trail from Delhi Metropark into downtown Dexter, and will link all three Metroparks within Washtenaw County along the B2B Trail.

The role of partnerships and collaboration were central themes of the event - and the entire B2B Trail project. “I believe that this success story has happened because of the partnerships coming together and keeping our eyes on the goal,” said Patricia Scribner, President, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Amy McMillan, Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director, added, “This type of project could never happen by the efforts of one agency, whether it is the Metroparks, or the Washtenaw County Parks, [or] the fundraising that HWPI has done in making this project a model across the entire country.”

B2B Trail construction continues at a rapid pace with active projects between Dexter and Chelsea and west of Chelsea towards Stockbridge.

For more information about the Border to Border Trail visit b2btrail.org.

Contact Information:

Peter Sanderson, PLA, Principal Park Planner, WCPARC, sandersonp@washtenaw.org

Kiff Hamp, Executive Director, HWPI, kiffhamp@huron-waterloo-pathways.org

Images courtesy of WCPARC