E. Delhi Rd and Maple (Foster) Rd Bridges Project Update

From WCRC

E. Delhi Rd Bridge (Scio Twp): The E. Delhi Rd Bridge officially closed late last week. The WCRC reports work is getting off to a good start. The contractor is currently working to install the enclosure around the lower portion of the bridge. This enclosure will control the dust while the contractor sandblasts the structure for paint removal, which is expected to begin later today.

Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge (Ann Arbor Twp): Great progress on the Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge Rehabilitation Project continues. Last week the contractor poured the concrete for the new curb and spillways, which are being installed to prevent material erosion around the base of the bridge.

Pictured above is one of the concrete spillways recently poured on the Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge in Ann Arbor Township.