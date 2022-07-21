Metroparks Looking for Local Influencers to Join Team of Social Media Ambassadors

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are searching for social media savvy members of their 5-county region to join a new team of social media ambassadors. The Metroparks Ambassadors will be creating and sharing social media content with their followers and fans and will receive exclusive benefits in return. The Metroparks are searching for both people who consider themselves established influencers as well as those who are still figuring it out but have the potential to reach into the social feeds of community members. “The Metroparks welcome a wide range of visitors every year, and it’s nearly impossible for us to reach everyone in the region and show them how great time spent in the parks can be” says Metroparks Chief of Marketing and Communication, Danielle Mauter. “That’s where social media ambassadors come in. We recognize that social media influencers of all types have an extraordinary power to connect with people on a personal level and provide honest and human content. That’s why we’re looking for community members who have a social following of audiences that can often be difficult to reach – like teens, millennials and cord cutters – or that have a following related to a particular niche activity or group of people – like birders, fishermen, adventure hikers, bikers and more - to give content a more authentic experience.” The Metroparks have put together an application process for interested members to apply, and it is open to everyone aged 14 and older. As part of a pilot program, Metroparks Ambassadors will be asked to create and share at least one post about the Metroparks per month according to a provided content schedule and providing the Metroparks with regular feedback about the program. The Metroparks is primarily looking for individuals with profiles on TikTok and/or Instagram. Applications are open to Metroparks lovers, first time visitors and everyone in-between. Those chosen to be a part of the Metroparks Ambassadors team will receive a free 2022 Annual Vehicle Pass, which provides access to all 13 Metroparks for the remainder of the year. They will also receive limited free entry into Metroparks facilities and programs. Other perks include an exclusive monthly ambassador newsletter featuring tips for exploring and sharing all the Metroparks have to offer and a welcome package which includes park brochures, maps and Metroparks swag. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. All interested community members who meet the age requirement and have a social media following are welcome to apply. Applications are now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on August 7. Only a select few who apply will be chosen for this new pilot program. To learn more and apply, visit www.metroparks.com/ambassadors