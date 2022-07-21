Prison Creative Arts Project Exhibit, Sale, & Storytelling Coming to Silver Maples

From PCAP

Exhibition Title: Shared Humanity

Date: July 30 - August 31, 2022

When: Daily 8:30am-5:00pm

Where: Gallery 100 at 100 Silver Maples Dr, Chelsea, MI 48118

Additional Information: https://myumi.ch/Nmx2j

Description: Beginning Saturday, July 30, the exhibit Shared Humanity will be featured at Silver Maples in Chelsea from the Prison Creative Arts Project’s (PCAP) private collection. The artwork is for sale and will be on display in the 100 Gallery through August 31, 2022.

According to Sarah Unrath, Curator and Arts Programming Coordinator of PCAP, “the exhibition is designed to connect the viewer to the artist through the wide gamut of their human experiences. We all have dreams, memories, goals, and pasts. We all process emotions of anger, joy, grief, and nostalgia. We have specially selected works that show a culmination of ways artists in prison have dealt with complex realities of being human.”

Merko, Fountain of Love, 2017

The curatorial staff at PCAP worked closely with artists who were formerly incarcerated and the team at Silver Maples to select works that would fit the theme of this exhibition and be of interest to the broader audience. Visitors will see works from familiar artists, including Andy Wynkoop, An ArtsyGuy, RIK, Roger (Free-Hand) Stephenson, and many others.

“This exhibition centralizes intersecting themes and multi-faceted layers of what it means to be human. Our hope is to challenge the lens through which the exhibit audience looks at people in prison. Coming out of a season that has worn us thin of human connection, this exhibit presents a unique opportunity to engage in powerful dialogue inspired by the art in Shared Humanity,” says Unrath

The 100 Gallery is open Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am-5:00 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Sales will be conducted in person on Saturday, August 6, with alternative phone sale appointments available.

MZ, Untitled, 2021

Phone Sale Appointments: https://myumi.ch/DJ6M5

Special Event: Storytelling & Musical Performance

When: Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Where: Maples Room at 100 Silver Maples Dr, Chelsea, MI 48118

Description: In this hour, we take a look into the lives of artists that created work in the most difficult of circumstances: prison. Hear firsthand about their lived experiences and the impact art-making had on their time behind the walls. Hosted by the Prison Creative Arts Project. In-person art sales will be available before and after the event.

Parking: Parking is available near the main entrance. Please sign in and screen yourself in the entryway.

I-CON, Hanging Out, 2021