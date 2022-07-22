SRSLY to Host Wheels N’ Reels Drive-Up Movie in Chelsea on July 28

The Wheels N’ Reels Drive-Up is back again at Chelsea Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 28 for another summer movie on the big screen! SRSLY will be showing the new release "Uncharted" starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg to help kick off the Sounds & Sights festival.

The Sounds & Sights Festival is an annual summer weekend event held in Chelsea that began more than four decades ago.

Gates to this drive-up event open at 8:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 9:30 p.m., so make sure to get there early for a front row parking spot. All $5 tickets come with a free soft drink and popcorn popped fresh by the Kiwanis Club. Grab your friends and family, a blanket and maybe a chair or two, and get your tickets now. The movie is rated PG13 for action violence and some language.

To purchase a ticket, visit: tinyurl.com/WNR-UNCH or scan the QR code below. Make sure to register soon as spots are limited. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, July 27 at midnight.

For questions about the drive-up movie event, contact SRSLY on Facebook @srslychelsea, or e-mail kate@srslychelsea.org.

About SRSLY

SRSLY Chelsea's mission is connecting as a community to support youth mental health and prevent youth substance use through action, education, and advocacy. SRSLY receives support from the Coghlan Family Foundation, Chelsea Hospital, and the Five Healthy Towns Foundation. For more information, visit www.srsly.org or follow SRSLY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.