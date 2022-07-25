Candidate Q&A: Jennifer Conlin, State Rep District 48

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

*****



Who are you? (What office are you running for? Your career/experience? Where you live. Etc.)

My name is Jennifer Conlin and I am running for State Representative in the newly drawn House District 48, which includes parts of Washtenaw, Jackson, and Livingston Counties. I was born and raised in Washtenaw County and from an early age learned the importance of civic engagement from my family and relatives, many of whom served in the judiciary in Michigan.

I attended the University of Michigan and Northwestern University for my graduate degree in journalism. For the last 30 + years, I have been a journalist writing hundreds of news and feature articles from all over the world (l lived abroad for 20 years, primarily writing for The New York Times). For the last 12 years, I have been covering Michigan, writing about small business, tourism, healthcare, arts and culture, environmental issues, education, and economic development. What I enjoy most is sharing the stories of my fellow Michiganders.

Why are you running?

I am running because I want to better the lives of those in my district and in the State of Michigan. I know real-life issues. I have watched my children struggle to pay off their student loans; seen my 88-year-old mother, who lives with us, worry about the rising cost of her prescription drugs. And as an independent contractor for nearly all my career, I personally known the challenges of running a small business. After covering the Oxford, Michigan school shooting for The New York Times, I decided I no longer wanted to chronicle these issues, I wanted to help change things in Lansing.

What issues do you think are important?

First and foremost, I want to safeguard reproductive, voting, and LGBTQ rights for everyone in Michigan and help pass common-sense gun safety legislation. If elected, I will push to invest in upgrading our district’s infrastructure from water management systems to our roads and bridges. I support cleaning up our drinking water and our lakes from contaminants and invasive species; making our parks more accessible for families, the elderly, and the disabled, and making sure our teachers and students have the resources they need. I also would work to create better paying jobs with benefits. Everyone deserves access to affordable, quality healthcare.

Why should we vote for you?

My career in journalism, has given me the opportunity to meet people all over the state, country, and world, and share their stories. The skills of my profession are important qualities for a state legislator, particularly one serving a district that is 50% Republicans and 50% Democrats. I know how to listen, hear different perspectives, amplify voices, and dig deep into issues. I want to improve the lives of everyone in this district by knowing their concerns and working to resolve them.

*****

Michigan State Congressional map from Michigan.gov