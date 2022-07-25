Chelsea Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin

Chelsea Police Chief submitted his final monthly report to the Chelsea City Council at its July 18, 2022, meeting. Chief Toth is retiring August 15.

“I just want to take an opportunity to thank the men and women of this police department over the last 15 years and 10 months that I’ve worked with them,” said Chief Toth. “You can’t ask for a more outstanding group of men and women. I’m just going to tell you, there can be naysayers that say bad things about the police department all they want, but I look at the facts and the truth which is outstanding men and women that provide you service everyday.”

“I want to make sure they get recognized for the course of duties they give,” he continued. “And whoever takes my spot, hopefully it continues to be that way because that’s what we’ve taken the oath of office to do. The oath of office means something. We swear we’re going to uphold the law, and we do it. The officers have done that.”

During June 2022, officers responded to 272 calls for police service, up from 202 last year for a 34% increase. Totals calls for 2022 (Jan-Jun) are 2,008, up from 1,079 for the same period in 2021 for an 86% increase.

Of the CPD’s cases for June, 15 remain open, five are at the lab, 21 at the prosecutor’s office, and seven were closed.

Notable incidents from the report include one abduction, three assaults, two larcenies, two OWI, and ten traffic crashes.