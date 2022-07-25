Candidate Q&A: Ryan Kelley, Michigan Governor

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

*****



Who am I:

Ryan D. Kelley

Candidate for Michigan Governor

Allendale, MI

Married, my wife and I have six children

Currently own a real estate firm, been involved in real estate for 12 years.

Previously worked for AT&T as a union employee for 10 years.

Studied electronic engendering in at Grand Rapids Community College.

Why are you running:

To protect our Republic.

We have to get this right to protect freedom, and our Constitution for future generations.

What issues are important:

See 100 Day Plan on my website.

Ending pandemic, education, economy, election integrity, eliminating woke government policies, limiting government and free market enterprise.

Why should we vote for you:

Anyone can say anything or create a website with talking points.

By my actions, I stand up for what I believe in. Conviction.

Mackinac Policy Conference.

While all the other 4 candidates went up to the conference that required vaccine passports, or negative COVID PCR tests, and segregated the governors' debate, I stood on principle and boycotted the debate.

John Adams said, "stand on principle, even if you stand alone". If you want a Governor that stands on principle by his actions, vote RYAN KELLEY August 2

*****