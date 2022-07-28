Motorists Intrusions Threaten Worker Safety at New Roundabout

By Doug Marrin

In a July 27 update on the Liberty and Zeeb roads roundabout construction, the Washtenaw County Road Commission expressed the following concern:

“We have continued to see a lot of work zone intrusions. This is a major safety concern for construction crews and motorists alike. Law enforcement has been issuing tickets to those who attempt to violate the closure. Motorists must follow the posted detour or take an alternate route.”

On a more serious note, Michigan.gov explains that Public Acts 296 and 297, known as Andy's Law, impose fines of up to $7,500 and 15 years in jail for motorists who injure or kill anyone in a road construction work zone. The law is named for Andrew Lefko, a 19-year-old who was left paralyzed after being hit while working on I-275 in Metro Detroit.

WCRC reports great progress on the roundabout project. The storm sewer installation has been completed. The contractor is currently working on grading the road and placing material for the new road base. Once the new road base is placed, the work zone will be prepared for the new concrete curbs and road to be poured.

Construction for the new traffic circle began July 5 and is expected to be completed in early September.