Chelsea Area Historical Museum Holds Two Fundraisers to Preserve Historic Boyd House

Local history lovers will have the opportunity to support the Chelsea Area Historical Museum Building Legacy Fund with two fundraisers that will help the organization preserve the museum's home, the historic Boyd House.

First up, supporters can enjoy a delicious “Concrete for a Cause” shake from Culver’s. For every shake sold on Aug. 8 and 9, 2022, Chelsea Culver’s will donate $1 to the museum’s fund.

“We’re happy for this sweet event at Culver’s,” said Jan Bernath, president of the Chelsea Area Historical Museum.

“Major projects are coming due,” she added, “including painting the exterior, a new furnace, water heater, and roof.”

Bernath has also launched a Building Legacy GoFundMe.

“We’re proud of our historical museum and the fact that the building is one of the oldest homes in Chelsea. However, being one of the oldest buildings in town means it needs a bit more TLC and maintenance.”

Donations of any size can be made at the museum’s GoFundMe page or through the museum's website.

https://gofund.me/5a144bf0

www.chelseahistory.org