MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 07-22-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: July 22, 2022

The Michigan House and Senate held no roll call votes this week, so this report describes some recently introduced bills proposing new crimes, or substantive revisions to current ones. The legislature is now in recess until Aug. 17.

Senate Bill 793: Enhanced sentence for threatening an election official Introduced by Sen. Paul Wojno (D), to make threatening an election official a crime subject to imprisonment for up to one year, and from two to five years for actual assaults. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 484: Criminalize police turning off body cam with bad intent Introduced by Sen. Marshall Bullock (D), to make it a crime for a police officer to knowingly or intentionally fail to activate a body-worn camera for law enforcement purposes in a way that would interfere with a present or future official proceeding or an internal law enforcement investigation. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4573: Create new sports official assault crime Introduced by Rep. Gary Eisen (R), to authorize penalties of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for assaulting a sports official. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5444: Criminalize not checking for fetal heartbeat test before abortion Introduced by Rep. Steve Carra (R), to prohibit a physician from performing an abortion without first determining whether there is a detectable fetal heartbeat, except in medical emergencies, with violations punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5066: Criminalize non-approved gun storage Introduced by Rep. Felicia Brabec (D), to make leaving a gun unsecured, or failing to store one as specified in the bill, a crime subject to five years in prison if a minor obtains the gun and harms himself or another person. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 550: Criminalize leaving gun where minor can get it Introduced by Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D), to make it a crime to store or leave a firearm where it may be accessed by a minor, subject to five years in prison if a minor uses the gun to injure or kill himself or another person, and lesser penalties if a minor takes the gun out in public, uses it in a threatening or careless manner, etc. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5014: Criminalize race-based false crime report Introduced by Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D), to make it a crime to file a false report of a crime based solely upon the alleged perpetrator belonging a “protected class” under a state civil rights law (race, sexual orientation, color, nationality, or religion), subject to six months imprisonment and fines. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1048: Require legislative analyses of new crimes to include income-related “disparate impact” statement Introduced by Sen. Stephanie Chang (D), to require the legislature’s fiscal analysts to include a race and ethnicity “disparate impact statement” in the summary or analysis they produce for a bill that proposes a new crime. Senate Bill 1049 would require the analyses to also include an income-based analysis. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 967: Expand “ethnic intimidation” crime to “gender identity” and sexual orientation Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier (D), to expand the definition of unlawful “ethnic intimidation” in the state penal code to intimidating or harassing another person because of that person's “gender identity” or sexual orientation. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5908: Revise firearm use in a crime penalty Introduced by Rep. Luke Meerman (R), to revise the penalty for a person who carries or possesses a firearm when committing a felony but does not use it. The bill would make the punishment not less than two years in prison, rather the current not more than two years. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Joint Resolution L: Restrict requiring bail to release individuals arrested for committing a crime Introduced by Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would prohibit courts from requiring individuals charged with a criminal offense to post cash bail as a condition of release. They would instead have to release the suspect on his own recognizance unless a hearing finds the person is highly likely to flee, poses a specific real and present threat, or has violated a protection order or an existing condition of release. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

