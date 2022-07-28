7-28-2022 2:31pm
Weekly Road Work, Aug 1-7
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor Technology Park
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Ann Arbor, Superior
|Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15 (extended)
|Freedom
|Rentz Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Waters Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 1 (extended)
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Lima
|Trinkle Rd between Pinecrest Dr and the bridge over Mill Creek
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 25 - August 4
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|July 28 - August 5
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 1 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - early Sept
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - August 12
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|July 12 - August 5
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15 (extended)
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - August 5 (extended)
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 29 (extended)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - late August
|Scio
|Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz
|Lane closure and turnaround closure
|July 26 - August 19
|Sharon
|Washburne Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Sylvan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Superior
|Geddes Rd just west of Prospect Rd
|Lane closure
|July 28 - August 12
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 18 - August 12 (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|July 28 - August 5
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 18 - 25
|Ypsilanti
|Mollie St between Grove Rd and Dorothy St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Conway Rd between Gattegno St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 1 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 1 (extended)