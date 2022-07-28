Chelsea MI
7-28-2022 2:31pm

Weekly Road Work, Aug 1-7

Tis' the season...remember political signs should not be placed along the roadside.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October
Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Ann Arbor, Superior Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15 (extended)
Freedom Rentz Rd between Ellsworth Rd and Waters Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 1 (extended)
Lima Dancer Rd between Jackson Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Lima Trinkle Rd between Pinecrest Dr and the bridge over Mill Creek Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 25 - August 4
Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing July 28 - August 5
Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 1 (extended)
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - early Sept
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - August 12
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Pittsfield Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure July 12 - August 5
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15 (extended)
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - August 5 (extended)
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 29 (extended)
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - late August
Scio Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz Lane closure and turnaround closure July 26 - August 19
Sharon Washburne Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Sylvan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Superior Geddes Rd just west of Prospect Rd Lane closure July 28 - August 12
Superior Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure July 18 - August 12 (extended)
Webster Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - roadside mowing July 28 - August 5
York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 18 - 25
Ypsilanti Mollie St between Grove Rd and Dorothy St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Conway Rd between Gattegno St and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 1 (extended)
Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of August 1 (extended)
