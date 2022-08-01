Washtenaw Community College and Trainco® partner to fill truck driving talent pipeline

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is partnering with Trainco Truck Driving Schools to offer a full-service CDL-A educational training program to help fill critical workforce needs.

With hundreds of thousands of retirements expected in the next couple of years, 231,000 openings for heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver positions are forecasted each year by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The BLS cites median annual pay at $48,310. New CDL-A driver drivers can potentially earn $60,000 to $70,000 annually, according to Trainco VP Jim Brywczynski.

The three-week program paves the way to a CDL license.

The first three-week class begins September 6. Subsequent classes begin September 26, October 17 and November 28.

WCC will host both the classroom component and behind-the-wheel driver training on campus.

Trainco’s® most popular program is the Full CDL Class A Program. This complete tractor-trailer training program prepares participants for the CDL driving exam and provides an entry into the trucking industry. In addition to the CDL Class A Program, Trainco® also offers an Accelerated Program.

Typical benefits for a CDL-A driver are high wages, job security and family-friendly schedules.

Class sizes are small to allow for a class-to-instructor ratio that ensures hands-on instruction from trucking industry leaders.

Trainco, Inc. has been providing training for over two decades, and more than 90% of its 10,000 graduates receive employment after completing their training.

For additional details, call Trainco at (419) 837-5730.