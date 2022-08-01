Candidate Q&A: Michael McVey, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

*****



My name is Michael McVey and I am running for re-election to the Saline Area Schools Board of Education. I have lived in Saline since 2007 when I came from Arizona to become a professor of educational technology in the Teacher Education Department of Eastern Michigan University. In many respects it was (and still is) my dream job. My daughter graduated from Saline in 2013 and it was through her experiences that I learned directly about the professionalism and compassion of the teachers here.

I do not have a casual interest in education. In the first twenty years of my career, I taught English and Special Education at the high school level in Arizona, Canada, and Japan. In total, I have been a classroom teacher for over 40 years and have served on this Board of Education for the last six, two of them as Vice President. In addition to that work and my service on Saline’s Environmental Commission, I serve on the Board of Directors for the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), the premier educational technology group in the nation. As a Trustee, I bring experience with educational issues including policy and leadership development as well as advocacy at both state and national levels.

My experiences as a K-12 teacher and professor in teacher preparation, as well as my six successful years of service on the board, have given me a solid understanding of the issues affecting Saline Area Schools. I have seen first-hand that, as a board member, I have the opportunity to amplify many voices from the community and ensure that their concerns are addressed. It would be my honor to continue to competently serve Saline as a board member for another term.

The staff and programs of Saline Area Schools are held in high esteem and they continue to be a draw for many families despite enrolment declines across the state. It would be my goal to help ensure that our reputation improves even more. We have winning athletics programs, remarkable academic programs, broad Career Technical Education opportunities, excellent technology and arts programs, and superb facilities for special needs students. Maintaining and developing those programs is important and the board can serve an important role by encouraging strategic spending, seeking community support for the new bond, and continuing to engage the community in seeking out new revenue-generating ideas. The Saline community has not been without its issues these past few years, but what guides me as I work through them is the importance of the student safety. I have worked actively to encourage the safety of all our children, especially our most vulnerable ones, and maintain that this is my most fundamental duty as a school board member.

I believe you should vote for me because I am experienced, knowledgeable about the issues, focused on my professional development as a board member, and deeply care for my community of Saline. You can learn more about my campaign by visiting: http://mcvey4sasboard.com