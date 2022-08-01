CPD Weekly Report, 08-02-22

From CPD

Incident #: 22-2209

Location: 1600 Block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 12:23 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a possible Assault that had taken place. Upon arrival, the officer met with two victims in the lobby area of the business. Shortly after the arrival of the officers, a female subject was observed attempting to leave the building with her belongings.

The officer stopped the female subject and asked her to remain on the scene. It was suspected that all three of the parties involved were heavily intoxicated and not in the condition to drive. The suspect, a 26-year-old Ontario, Canada woman stated that the victims had yelled some derogatory things at her and she felt disrespected.

The suspect admitted to swinging and punching the two victims but stated that one of the victims was struck unintentionally while trying to break up the fight. Initially, one of the victims believed they may have sustained an eye injury however eventually declined any further medical attention. All of the parties involved were friends, and all the parties agreed that they did not wish to pursue any criminal charges related to the incident.