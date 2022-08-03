Results for Dexter’s Controversial Recreation Millage and Two Other Proposals

By Doug Marrin

Dexter area voters decided on three proposals on the August 2 ballot. Below are the proposals and unofficial results from the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office.

Dexter

Dexter residents approved the sale of two city-owned lots next to Erratic Ales to the Downtown Development Authority. Of the City’s 3,596 registered voters, 1,669 voted for a 46.41% voter turnout.

“Shall the City of Dexter complete the sale of two parcels of land (8077 Forest Street, Tax Parcel ID #08-08-06-280-024 and 8087 Forest Street, Tax Parcel ID #08-08-06-280-025) to the City of Dexter Downtown Development Authority (the DDA), which were purchased in 2011 on behalf of the DDA, and for which the DDA repaid the City in 2020?”

Yes: 79.42%

No: 20.58%

Webster Twp

Webster Township residents approved more than three mills to renew funding for law enforcement and fire/emergency responses for the next ten years. Of the township’s 5,801 registered voters, 2,628 ballots were cast for a 45.3% voter turnout.

“Shall Webster Township renew and levy 3.2780 mills ($3.2780 per $1,000 of taxable value), for the purpose of providing police and fire protection within Webster Township, for Ten (10) years, 2022 through 2031 inclusive, which will raise an estimated $1,649,609 in 2022?”

Yes: 72.81%

No: 27.19%

Dexter School District

Dexter School District voters rejected a controversial recreation millage of one mill for 20 years. Of the 17,469 registered voters in the DCS system, 7,927 ballots were cast for a 45.38% voter turnout.

“Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in the Dexter Community Schools, Washtenaw and Livingston Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2022 to 2041, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect for such recreation program if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $1,441,238?”

Yes: 41.79%

No: 58.21%

Below are how the 14 precincts in the DCS system voted on the proposal.