Coming Soon! Fresh Air Market & Fashion & Home Show

#shopchelseamich merchants are gearing up for the "Fresh Air Market Fashion & Home Show" on August 19 & 20.

The Fresh Air Market kicks off at 10 am on Friday, August 19. Stroll the streets of Chelsea and experience a warm welcome, wonderful goods, and enjoy the fabulous dining and beverage options offered at this year’s Fresh Air Market.

A sampling of what to expect:

The Find

will be featuring 50% Color Tag Sale! All clothes with a Blue Tag will be ½ off the marked price. In addition, all footwear will be BOGO ½ off. The Find, located on South Main Street, is a “Gifts & Thrifts - Family Apparel” store consisting of new and gently-loved items.

will be featuring 50% Color Tag Sale! All clothes with a Blue Tag will be ½ off the marked price. In addition, all footwear will be BOGO ½ off. The Find, located on South Main Street, is a “Gifts & Thrifts - Family Apparel” store consisting of new and gently-loved items. “A town isn’t a town without a bookstore”...Neil Gaiman. Serendipity Books

will be featuring sale items in their tent on East Middle street, including 'Lucky Dip' Romance bags ($5 for 7 titles), and children's picture books for $1. Visit their new space on East Middle Street, spend $25, and select a free new book (from a selection of advanced reader copies.)

will be featuring sale items in their tent on East Middle street, including 'Lucky Dip' Romance bags ($5 for 7 titles), and children's picture books for $1. Visit their new space on East Middle Street, spend $25, and select a free new book (from a selection of advanced reader copies.) True North Jerky, located at 12855 East Old US 12 will be featuring everything to grill, including their handmade bratwurst, hot dogs, steaks, chops, and fish. Owners John and Courtney are both MSU alumni with backgrounds in animal science, meat science and food safety. They and their three children are fourth and fifth generation Chelsea farmers.

The Cottage Rabbit

will have discounts on a variety of in-store inventory. At The Cottage Rabbit, located on West Middle Street, you will find vintage treasures for home and garden decor! They have vintage and antique items along with new merchandise for your home.

will have discounts on a variety of in-store inventory. At The Cottage Rabbit, located on West Middle Street, you will find vintage treasures for home and garden decor! They have vintage and antique items along with new merchandise for your home. La Maison

will have a “Summer Clearance” sale on select items! La Maison is a home decor & interior design store, located on Main Street,

will have a “Summer Clearance” sale on select items! La Maison is a home decor & interior design store, located on Main Street, The Garden Mill

will be featuring end-of-season sales along with lots of new items. The Garden Mill is a destination for all seasons, featuring unique and hand-crafted artifacts to adorn your garden and home throughout the year located on Main Street.

Chelsea’s #shopchelseamich restaurants will provide needed sustenance for your shopping and market experiences throughout the weekend.

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in one of the best-scripted and most imaginative mystery scavenger hunts - “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Hope Stone" - brought to you by Mykala Mortgage Planning.

“...Deceit and treachery have infiltrated the aspirations of renowned neuroscientist, Dr. J.D. Goodwill’s research office, located in his private residence in Chelsea, Michigan…”

The scavenger hunt starts at 10 am on August 19 and ends at 5 pm on August 20. Clues will be hidden in participating stores. Scavenger hunt participants will be entered in a drawing to win a basket of Chelsea goods!

The Third Annual Fashion & Home Show will occur on August 20 at 11:00 am at Palmer Commons. Fun-loving business owners will display their merchandise including clothing, accessories, grilling foods, and garden and home goods. This event is brought to you through a collaboration with the Chelsea Farmers Market - The market’s music will pause for 30 minutes to accommodate the catwalk.

Don’t miss the city-wide Community Garage Sale coordinated by Chelsea Chamber of Commerce during the Fresh Air Market! Click on the Community Garage Sale link to find a map of all participating garage sales around Chelsea.

The #shopchelseamich independent merchants are locally owned businesses that exemplify the uniqueness of Chelsea. More details about the Fresh Air Market will be added to the #shopchelseamich website www.shopchelseamich.com, and social media pages: Facebook www.facebook.com/shopchelseamich, Instagram www.instagram.com/shopchelseamichigan/.

###

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza and Fresh Air Market (Sidewalk Sales) events over the years.