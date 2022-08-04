MI State Legislators’ Vote Report 07-29-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: July 29, 2022

The Michigan House and Senate did not meet this week, so this report describes some recently introduced bills of interest related to firearms. The legislature remains in recess until Aug. 17.

House Bill 6338: Ban enforcing federal gun restrictions

Introduced by Rep. Steve Carra (R), to make it unlawful for a government, individual, company, association or other legal entity in Michigan to enforce any federal law, regulation or order that imposes a tax or fee or other levy on guns and ammo, requires registration or tracking of guns or gun owners, and more. Violators would be subject to paying actual damages or $50,000, whichever is greater. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6275: Impose strict liability on gun stores for making prohibited sale

Introduced by Rep. Brenda Carter (D), to establish that gun store owners are strictly liable for damages that result if the store sells, delivers, or transfers a firearm to an individual they knew or should have known is legally prohibited, and that gun is used to threaten, injure or kill another person. Also, to mandate that firearms dealers must have at least $1 million in liability insurance to cover this risk. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6274: Impose new regulations on gun dealers

Introduced by Rep. Rachel Hood (D), to mandate that gun stores require every employee who sells or has access to a firearm to undergo fingerprinting, get a background check, and get a concealed pistol license. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6273: Impose new regulations on gun dealers

Introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony (D), to mandate that when the store is not open, licensed gun dealers keep guns secured in a locked fireproof safe or vault, or with a hardened steel rod or cable. When open the guns would have to be either secured behind a counter in a locked case so that a customer must ask an employee to examine one, or in other specified ways. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6272: Impose new regulations on gun dealers

Introduced by Rep. Kara Hope (D), to mandate that federally licensed firearms dealers must report the loss or theft of a firearm to police within 48 hours after the dealer knew or should have known it is missing. The bill also adds the same “should have known” provision to a requirement that individuals report a lost or stolen firearm within five days. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6151: Require some school employees be armed

Introduced by Rep. Steve Carra (R), to require school building managers to permit at least three school employees to carry a concealed pistol, and at least three to carry a taser or similar device, and establish rules for this. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5367: Repeal most restrictions on carrying concealed pistol

Introduced by Rep. Beau LaFave (R), to essentially repeal the requirement to get a special license to carry a concealed pistol in most public places. This would not apply in one of the current law’s “gun-free zones” (schools, day care facilities, sports stadiums or arenas, bars, bar/restaurants, places of worship, college dorms and classrooms, hospitals, casinos, large entertainment facilities and courts). In other words, no license would be required to carry a concealed pistol except in those places. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4027: Make management liable for “gun free zone” injuries

Introduced by Rep. Gary Eisen (R), to establish that a person or business who owns or occupies a property and designates it as a gun-free or weapon-free zone is responsible for the safety of individuals who enter, and liable for damages that result from injuries they may sustain if adequate security is not maintained. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4006: Exempt office holders from concealed pistol permit ‘gun free zone’ restrictions

Introduced by Rep. Gary Eisen (R), to exempt elected officials from the “gun free zone” restrictions in the state concealed pistol license law. The exemption would remain in effect for two years after they leave office. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 551: Exempt trigger locks from sales tax

Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin (D), to exempt trigger locks, gun safes and lockboxes, and other home firearm safety devices from sales tax. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 35: Ban guns on state Capitol grounds

Introduced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D), to prohibit carrying a concealed firearm on the premises of the state Capitol. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

