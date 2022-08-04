Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Roundabout Update

By Doug Marrin

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) reports the curbing for the Liberty and Zeeb roads roundabout has been poured, and the concrete is curing.

The next phase, set to begin on August 5, is pouring the concrete pavement. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting. Once the concrete is poured, time will be needed for it to cure.

The work is on schedule to be completed in early September.

The WCRC emphasizes that the intersection remains closed to all through traffic.

Access for those who live within the work zone will be provided from the north leg, but no traffic will be allowed to traverse the intersection itself.

Work zone intrusions for the roundabout construction have been a problem for workers. In a July 27 update on the Liberty and Zeeb roads roundabout construction, the Washtenaw County Road Commission expressed the following concern:

“We have continued to see a lot of work zone intrusions. This is a major safety concern for construction crews and motorists alike. Law enforcement has been issuing tickets to those who attempt to violate the closure. Motorists must follow the posted detour or take an alternate route.”

Michigan.gov states that Public Acts 296 and 297, known as Andy's Law, impose fines of up to $7,500 and 15 years in jail for motorists who injure or kill anyone in a road construction work zone.

The WCRC wants motorists to know that law enforcement is issuing tickets to those who attempt to violate the closure.