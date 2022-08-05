Dexter Assures Safety of City's Drinking Water

In an email sent out late Thursday (Aug 4) night, the City of Dexter addressed concerns over the recent toxic spill into the Huron River and the impact it could have on the city's drinking water.

The City of Dexter has received a number of inquiries regarding the spill of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River watershed near Wixom. Please see below regarding information on the spill:

What Happened?

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was notified by Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom that it had released several thousand gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the sewer system. The company discovered the release Monday, but indicated it started as early as Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, according to Wixom city officials. It is believed that much of the contaminant already made its way through the treatment plant by the time the chemical's release into the Huron River was discovered (https://www.a2gov.org/departments/water-treatment/Pages/Chromium-Spill-.aspx)

The Spill Does NOT Impact the City of Dexter's Water Supply

The most important item to note for Dexter residents is that the City of Dexter's water supply remains safe to drink and use in day-to-day activities. The City's water supply comes from 5 ground water wells, not the Huron River.

Monitoring by State Departments

Dexter water and wastewater staff are actively monitoring the situation. The hexavalent chromium spill is also being actively monitored by the State of Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the State Health Department.

The State Health Department will issue new notices as the water modeled to contain hexavalent chromium moves downstream. Ann Arbor is the nearest water intake to Wixom on the Huron River. River gauges and hydraulic modeling indicate that it will take several weeks for the water in Wixom to travel downstream to Ann Arbor.

MDHHS is recommending that all people and pets avoid contact with the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County. This includes the following areas downstream of the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant: Norton Creek, Hubbell Pond, and Kent Lake.

Additional Sources of Information

There are several sources of additional information regarding hexavalent chromium and the current release into the Huron River. The City of Ann Arbor has released a webpage to provide information, which is available at:

- Washtenaw County Health Department Website: https://www.washtenaw.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2233

- City of Ann Arbor's Website: https://www.a2gov.org/departments/water-treatment/Pages/Chromium-Spill-.aspx

- 8/4/22 EGLE Bulletin: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MIDEQ/bulletins/326b2fa

- EPA Website: https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/chromium-drinking-waterhttps://www.epa.gov/sdwa/chromium-drinking-water

Should public health notices be released regarding the Huron River near the City of Dexter, we will provide updates through this e-mail update system, the City's website, and the City's Facebook page. If you have any questions regarding the City of Dexter's water or wastewater system, please contact the City's Utilities Department at 734-426-4572.