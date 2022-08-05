Chelsea Community Fair Ramps Up on August 21

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

On Sunday, August 21, the gates will open on the 2022 Chelsea Fair with the youth horse show and dead weight tractor pull beginning at 9 a.m. Registered exhibitors will display from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and include categories for agriculture, antiques, baking, canning, arts, hobbies, and more.

Monday will include the entering of farm animals to be judged as well as the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday brings the figure-8 demolition derby, which begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. in the main arena. Wednesday, the show rides officially open at 3 p.m., followed by three heats and the feature of the demolition derby in the main arena. Catching up with the fair organizers on new additions this year, they mentioned “on Wednesday evening, the demolition derby will include a minivan class”, adding “visitors will also have the opportunity to see a monster truck, which will be on display all week”.

The Lost Nations Rodeo will take place on Thursday evening in the main arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the Fair Queen will be crowned beginning at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose arena. The selected queen and runner-up will receive college scholarships. For more information on the Fair Queen, contact Kate Syrylo at

(734) 645-1785, or Libby Tomshany at (734) 368-1401.

The annual truck and tractor pull contests will begin Friday at 7 p.m. with the super farm, pro-stock and hot farm speed pull with a weight transfer sled. Saturday will feature the four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive truck pull, super farm tractors, and the mod tractor class. Both evening events will be held in the main arena.

Designated events will include the annual Kid’s Day on Tuesday, which kicks off after the children’s parade at 5:30 p.m. Activities will include the tricycle pull in the multi-purpose arena, along with fun games such as sack races, three-legged races, and a penny hunt. Ladies' Day will take place Friday, August 26th, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. This year's event is Queen for a Day, inviting those attending to dress the part and be entered into a drawing. Additional door prizes will be given, along with goodie bags and refreshments.

For more information, including the schedule of events and price of admission, visit www.chelseafair.org.