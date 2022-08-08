Dexter Forum Notes, 08-06-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

The post-primary edition of the Dexter Forum was more wide-ranging than usual, beginning with the introduction of Alyshia Dyer, who is a candidate for sheriff in 2024. Talk about planning ahead! You heard it here first.

We congratulated Karl Barr for earning the right to join Fawn Armstrong on the November run-off for district court judge.

And then, of course, off to China. Newcomer Alex Thomas, just back from teaching English in Shanghai, helped answer the question about why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan. And we learned about the silicon shield. Part of our interest in Taiwan stems from the fact that they produce lots of microchips for us, but it turns out they produce lots of them for the Chinese as well, hopefully shielding them from hostile actions by either side.

It's coming down to the wire for the council to put an issue on the November ballot about fire facilities. Fix, build, or none of the above. Joe Semifero, a candidate for city council, and councilperson Zach Michels, a candidate for mayor, helped us understand why this has been an issue for 24 years.

And we talked some more about the proposed roundabout by the A&W. We were not sure exactly what that would accomplish, but we all agreed that it would not make the underpass any bigger.

We ended with a little post-mortem on the Multigenerational Activity Millage proposal that was defeated. Bad timing. Complex language. New tax at a time of high inflation. This issue was placed on the ballot by the school district, and the board of education (a nonpartisan body) will have two positions on the fall ballot. Four candidates have filed, and all four were present today, and all four have already asked for a turn on our stump. We will start that process in September.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center.