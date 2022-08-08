Heydauff's Appliance Announces New Ownership

Heydlauff’s Appliance, which has served Chelsea and surrounding communities for the past 93 years, announced a change in ownership to their family-owned business.

The new owners include Jake Heydlauff, fourth-generation partner Jason Aguirre, and Ben Kellogg. The new team is committed to maintaining the strong reputation Heydlauff’s Appliance has earned in this market.

All three of the new owners grew up in Chelsea and have worked at Heydlauff’s Appliance in various capacities over the last decade. They are experienced in all areas of the business, from sales to delivery and installation. Their expertise includes exceptional customer service and innovative solutions to meet customer demands.

According to Jason Aguirre, the three partners grew up together in Chelsea and know each other well. “We have many mutual friends. When we went off to college, we lived together at times, and later, we stood up in each other’s weddings.”

One of the first differences customers will notice is the expansion of Heydlauff’s showroom, which is currently underway. “When my great-grandfather started the business, there were only a few appliances and manufacturers. Now our customers have a wide variety of styles, manufacturers, price points, and even colors,” said Jake Heydlauff. Ben Kellogg added, “We need more space so customers can see and handle these important home essentials in a home-like setting.” The new showroom space will open in the fall of this year.

The appliance dealership sale was announced by third-generation owners and brothers Mark, Matt, and Steve Heydlauff. They purchased the business from their father, George Heydlauff, son of founder Lloyd Heydlauff. Mark Heydlauff, Jake’s father, describes the new ownership team as the company’s future. “All three of these men understand our history of taking good care of our customers. They know the community, and they bring new thinking.”