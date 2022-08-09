Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 75

- Migration from St. Louis to Ann Arbor: 164 (#91 most common destination from St. Louis)

- Net migration: 89 to Ann Arbor

#49. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 75

- Migration from Greenville to Ann Arbor: 9 (#158 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 66 to Greenville

#48. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 76

- Migration from Charlotte to Ann Arbor: 121 (#105 most common destination from Charlotte)

- Net migration: 45 to Ann Arbor

#47. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 79

- Migration from Longview to Ann Arbor: 0

- Net migration: 79 to Longview

#46. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Saginaw in 2015-2019: 86

- Migration from Saginaw to Ann Arbor: 313 (#6 most common destination from Saginaw)

- Net migration: 227 to Ann Arbor

#45. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 88

- Migration from Sacramento to Ann Arbor: 51 (#131 most common destination from Sacramento)

- Net migration: 37 to Sacramento

#44. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 96

- Migration from Raleigh to Ann Arbor: 12 (#193 most common destination from Raleigh)

- Net migration: 84 to Raleigh

#43. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 102

- Migration from Portland to Ann Arbor: 31 (#92 most common destination from Portland)

- Net migration: 71 to Portland

#42. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 103

- Migration from Fort Wayne to Ann Arbor: 24 (#73 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

- Net migration: 79 to Fort Wayne

#41. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 105

- Migration from Birmingham to Ann Arbor: 21 (#137 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 84 to Birmingham

#40. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Muskegon to Ann Arbor: 116 (#8 most common destination from Muskegon)

- Net migration: 9 to Ann Arbor

#39. Columbus, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Columbus to Ann Arbor: 0

- Net migration: 108 to Columbus

#38. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Atlanta to Ann Arbor: 238 (#128 most common destination from Atlanta)

- Net migration: 130 to Ann Arbor

#37. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 112

- Migration from Cheyenne to Ann Arbor: 0

- Net migration: 112 to Cheyenne

#36. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 114

- Migration from Cleveland to Ann Arbor: 471 (#24 most common destination from Cleveland)

- Net migration: 357 to Ann Arbor

#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 123

- Migration from Indianapolis to Ann Arbor: 183 (#65 most common destination from Indianapolis)

- Net migration: 60 to Ann Arbor

#34. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 126

- Migration from Miami to Ann Arbor: 337 (#77 most common destination from Miami)

- Net migration: 211 to Ann Arbor

#33. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 128

- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Ann Arbor: 45 (#109 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

- Net migration: 83 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 128

- Migration from Baltimore to Ann Arbor: 58 (#162 most common destination from Baltimore)

- Net migration: 70 to Baltimore

#31. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 129

- Migration from Boulder to Ann Arbor: 31 (#75 most common destination from Boulder)

- Net migration: 98 to Boulder

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 130

- Migration from Dallas to Ann Arbor: 88 (#193 most common destination from Dallas)

- Net migration: 42 to Dallas

#29. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 133

- Migration from Durham to Ann Arbor: 89 (#62 most common destination from Durham)

- Net migration: 44 to Durham

#28. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 136

- Migration from Cincinnati to Ann Arbor: 279 (#45 most common destination from Cincinnati)

- Net migration: 143 to Ann Arbor

#27. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 138

- Migration from Pittsburgh to Ann Arbor: 125 (#97 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

- Net migration: 13 to Pittsburgh

#26. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 150

- Migration from Milwaukee to Ann Arbor: 154 (#57 most common destination from Milwaukee)

- Net migration: 4 to Ann Arbor

#25. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 152

- Migration from Salt Lake City to Ann Arbor: 158 (#50 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

- Net migration: 6 to Ann Arbor

#24. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 158

- Migration from Portland to Ann Arbor: 267 (#54 most common destination from Portland)

- Net migration: 109 to Ann Arbor

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 160

- Migration from Houston to Ann Arbor: 157 (#137 most common destination from Houston)

- Net migration: 3 to Houston

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 199

- Migration from Denver to Ann Arbor: 22 (#255 most common destination from Denver)

- Net migration: 177 to Denver

#21. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 214

- Migration from San Jose to Ann Arbor: 152 (#66 most common destination from San Jose)

- Net migration: 62 to San Jose

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 217

- Migration from Phoenix to Ann Arbor: 35 (#269 most common destination from Phoenix)

- Net migration: 182 to Phoenix

#19. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 217

- Migration from Flint to Ann Arbor: 705 (#4 most common destination from Flint)

- Net migration: 488 to Ann Arbor

#18. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 239

- Migration from Philadelphia to Ann Arbor: 183 (#128 most common destination from Philadelphia)

- Net migration: 56 to Philadelphia

#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 241

- Migration from Columbus to Ann Arbor: 345 (#37 most common destination from Columbus)

- Net migration: 104 to Ann Arbor

#16. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 278

- Migration from Toledo to Ann Arbor: 501 (#7 most common destination from Toledo)

- Net migration: 223 to Ann Arbor

#15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 385

- Migration from Minneapolis to Ann Arbor: 194 (#74 most common destination from Minneapolis)

- Net migration: 191 to Minneapolis

#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 414

- Migration from Nashville to Ann Arbor: 97 (#99 most common destination from Nashville)

- Net migration: 317 to Nashville

#13. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 450

- Migration from Monroe to Ann Arbor: 486 (#3 most common destination from Monroe)

- Net migration: 36 to Ann Arbor

#12. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 452

- Migration from Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor: 321 (#7 most common destination from Kalamazoo)

- Net migration: 131 to Kalamazoo

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 478

- Migration from Los Angeles to Ann Arbor: 596 (#77 most common destination from Los Angeles)

- Net migration: 118 to Ann Arbor

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 490

- Migration from Washington to Ann Arbor: 551 (#78 most common destination from Washington)

- Net migration: 61 to Ann Arbor

#9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 589

- Migration from Seattle to Ann Arbor: 125 (#134 most common destination from Seattle)

- Net migration: 464 to Seattle

#8. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 641

- Migration from Jackson to Ann Arbor: 530 (#4 most common destination from Jackson)

- Net migration: 111 to Jackson

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 645

- Migration from Boston to Ann Arbor: 473 (#53 most common destination from Boston)

- Net migration: 172 to Boston

#6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 793

- Migration from San Francisco to Ann Arbor: 285 (#68 most common destination from San Francisco)

- Net migration: 508 to San Francisco

#5. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 834

- Migration from Grand Rapids to Ann Arbor: 1,372 (#4 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

- Net migration: 538 to Ann Arbor

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 857

- Migration from New York to Ann Arbor: 1,456 (#70 most common destination from New York)

- Net migration: 599 to Ann Arbor

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 1,096

- Migration from Lansing to Ann Arbor: 967 (#3 most common destination from Lansing)

- Net migration: 129 to Lansing

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,114

- Migration from Chicago to Ann Arbor: 1,453 (#49 most common destination from Chicago)

- Net migration: 339 to Ann Arbor

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 9,184

- Migration from Detroit to Ann Arbor: 12,038 (#1 most common destination from Detroit)

- Net migration: 2,854 to Ann Arbor