Dexter Man Goes Over the Edge

By Doug Marrin

Dexter resident Chet Hill is going over the edge for a great cause.

Hill is an American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Foundation, officer. ASLA has teamed up with Lansing-based real-estate firm Boji Group to hold an urban rappelling and fundraising event at the Boji Tower in downtown Lansing on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The fundraiser will support students of color in the Landscape Architecture programs at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

“As a practicing landscape architect for some 50 years, it has become apparent to me the degree to which landscape architecture has struggled to attract BIPOC students (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) in any significant numbers,” said Hill in a release.

Boji Tower in downtown Lansing

“Landscape architecture is one of the most important professions addressing important environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, etc.,” continued Hill. “As such, if we are to meet the needs of all of our population, increased diversity within the profession is paramount. It is for this reason that I am truly excited to be able to assist with fundraising for scholarships for BIPOC students to our two great universities.”

Hill will be one of the participants roping up and rappelling down 240 feet on Boji Tower. When asked in a phone call about his mountaineering experience, Hill replied, “Well, I don’t have any.”

“That’s the beauty of this fundraiser,” he continues. “It is for everybody and anybody. All it takes is a willingness to rappel down a building. It’s perfectly safe. The fundraising part is you have to raise $1,000 to do it.”

The event is overseen by “Over the Edge,” a fundraising company based in Nova Scotia that has raised millions for non-profit organizations by giving participants the thrill of rappelling down tall buildings. Hill participated in one of its fundraisers two years ago in Ann Arbor and was immediately (cough, cough) roped in.

Over the Edge has conducted about 1,100 such events at 400 buildings, with over 90,000 participants raising over $100 million. Participants are trained to handle the harness, rope, and rappel.

“People of all ages have done this, people into their 90s and people in wheelchairs,” says Hill.

For those who may be somewhat intimidated by the height, Hill explains, “It’s not that bad. Once you get turned around and begin to go down, you’re concentrating on how you get down there. In fact, when I got down, I was a little disappointed that I hadn’t taken a little time to look around while I was up there.”

Organizers hope to raise $100,000 at this event, to endow scholarships and educational opportunities for landscape architecture students at the college level, and to reach incoming first-year students pursuing a degree in the profession.

You can find more information and register to go Over the Edge at https://give.overtheedge.events/campaigns/d1wlBd/register

or use the QR code below.

Photos courtesy of Chet Hill