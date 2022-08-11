MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 08-05-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: August 5, 2022

The Michigan House and Senate did not meet this week, so this report describes some recently introduced bills of interest related to electric vehicles. The legislature remains in recess until Aug. 17.

House Bill 6236: Give $1,000 subsidies to electric car buyers

Introduced by Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D), to authorize giving a $1,000 income tax credit to a person who pays up to $80,000 to buy a car powered solely by electric batteries. If the credit exceeds the taxpayer’s annual tax bill the unused portion could be “carried forward” and applied against up to five years of future income taxes. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6054 and Senate Bill 1017: Give $2,000 subsidies to electric car buyers

Introduced by Rep. Matt Koleszar (D) and Sen. Sean McCann (D), respectively, to authorize giving $2,000 subsidies to individuals who pay up to $80,000 for a car powered by electric batteries. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6055 and Senate Bill 1016: Give $500 subsidies to buy electric car battery chargers.

Introduced by Rep. Scott VanSingel (R) and Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D) respectively, to authorize state grants of up to $500 for an individual who purchases a home-based charging system for electric car batteries. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6234: Exempt used electric car purchase from sales tax

Introduced by Rep. Carol Glanville (D), to exempt the purchase of a used electric car from sales tax. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5095: Require state install electric car chargers at park-and-ride sites

Introduced by Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D), to authorize the state Department of Transportation to install electric car battery chargers at state park-and-ride sites, or contract vendors to do so. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4803: Authorize public electric car charging stations at rest stops

Introduced by Rep. Joseph Bellino, Jr. (R), to authorize Department of Transportation to install and operate high-capacity electric car charging stations in all state highway rest areas, or contract others to do so. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5391: Mandate multi-tenant buildings install electric car chargers

Introduced by Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D), to mandate owners of non-residential or mixed-use buildings with at least 25 parking places, to install electric car chargers, with the number determined by the number of spaces. The mandate would also apply when a lot is “resurfaced.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4801: Impose licensure mandate on paid electric vehicle charging services

Introduced by Rep. Andrea Schroeder (R) and passed 85-18 by the House last October, to require the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to establish and impose a new licensure regime on paid electric vehicle charging services, with a $75 fee per licensee (not per charger). Referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Technology, no further action at this time.

