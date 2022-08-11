The WCRC Paint-a-Plow Program is back for the 2022/2023 school year

From WCRC

Applications are officially open for the 2022 Paint-a-Plow Program. The application deadline is August 25.

Any community organization in Washtenaw County is welcome to apply. This year's theme is "The Many Faces and Places of Washtenaw County.”

Washtenaw County Road Commission’s Paint-a-Plow Program is way for local students to showcase their artistic talent and learn about the services WCRC provides to the community. The painted plows are used by WCRC snow plows throughout the winter. In addition, the plows may be used at events within the school’s community, for example parades depending on availability.

For more information, visit the WCRC website at https://wcroads.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=c391ed503b4bdaeb664a17970&id=dcba279efc&e=3283726b82

Or, contact (734) 761-1500 or email wcrc@wcroads.org

Important Dates –

