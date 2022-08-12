Dexter Submits Ballot Proposal for New Fire Station

By Doug Marrin

At its August 8 meeting, the Dexter City Council achieved a historic milestone in its ongoing efforts to modernize the city’s fire station.

The council broke through years of stalemate to approve an $8.4 million bond proposal for the Nov. 8 ballot for voters to consider funding construction/renovation of the city’s public safety facilities.

Councilmember Zach Michels drafted the proposal, which included the guiding principle the current council has used to move forward on the issue that has stymied past leaders.

“Zach did a great job drafting the proposal,” says Mayor Keough. “It was well worded, and he included the guiding principles the council adopted for improving the city’s fire fighting capabilities.”

Michels’s proposal initially called for $10. 5 million levied at 2.5 mills over twenty years. He reasoned that the number was needed to cover inflationary construction costs, provide the kind of facilities the council presented to the public, and avoid falling short of funds during construction. But council members hesitated at the number, feeling it was too high.

“I think we run the risk, if we ask for almost $11 million, of shooting ourselves in the foot if this gets voted down because that’s a lot of money,” commented Councilmember Wa Hubbard. “As well informed as we may be on all of this and what it gets us when you’ve got a voter in the booth, it’s just a big number.”

Another sticking point for some on the council was the proposal’s determination that the new fire station must be constructed at the corner of Meadow View Dr. and Ann Arbor St. (across from Mill Creek Middle School). The city purchased the property and erected a sign indicating its intent at the time.

The council revised the amount to $8.4 million levied at two mills for 20 years. The requirement for it to be built at a specific site was removed. The proposal passed 5-1 with Michels against. Councilmember Paul Cousins was absent.

In a later interview, Mayor Shawn Keough explained, “We zeroed in on a reduced cost and the flexibility to either design, renovate, or construct new public safety facilities within the city. In the proposal, we acknowledge that we have more than one location where that could be done.”

Keough summarized the flexibility the proposal’s language gives the city for a location:

Construct a new facility for both at the corner of Meadow View Dr. and Ann Arbor St., albeit smaller than initially conceived.

Construct a new facility for the fire department there and renovate the current property for the sheriff substation.

Renovate the current facility for both services.

It comes down to money. And for this issue, there has been a shift in the council’s thinking. Until now, the council has considered consultant plans for a new facility and what it would cost to build it. The difference here is the council is asking voters to support a certain amount of funding. And if they do, the city will explore what can be built with those funds.

“I don’t want people to think we’re undecided on whether or not to update our public safety facilities,” explained Keough. “We know our stations need to be modernized. But it’s like any investment or improvement. The details can’t be finalized until you determine how much you can spend.”

In a follow-up email, Mayor Keough added,

“I want the citizens of Dexter to know that your City Council is working very well together and very hard along with our staff to deliver the best services and make the best decisions. We are also trying to be diligent in analyzing all our options. It is great that we have options. The largest unknown factor in our public facility improvement discussions over the years is how much are the residents willing to commit to these improvements. We know this is a big ask, but we also trust that they understand how important this is. We are asking them to support an additional millage not to exceed 2 mills over 20 years. This investment will be used to cover the anticipated bond payments associated with the approximate $8.4M figure that we included in the ballot language. We have saved $1,000,000 toward these improvements and will continue saving in an effort to reduce the impact of the new tax millage.”

The ballot proposal reads as follows:

“Shall the City of Dexter, County of Washtenaw, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Eight Million Four Hundred Twenty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Dollars ($8,423,890) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, payable over a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from date of issuance, for the purpose of paying the cost of acquiring, designing, renovating and/or constructing public safety facilities in the City, which facilities may be used by the Dexter Area Fire Department and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, including: site acquisition; design; related site improvements; and furnishing and equipping the facilities, including all appurtenances and attachments thereto? The estimated millage to be levied in 2023 is 2 mills ($2 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 2 mills ($2 per $1,000 of taxable value).”