Great golf and bonding experience at the Pierce Lake Golf Course Employee Golf Tournament

The 3rd Annual Pierce Lake Golf Course Employee Golf Tournament was another success.

The tournament was a time of having fun on the golf course while connecting with fellow employees in a challenging team versus team competition.

To see how things went this year, the Sun Times News followed up with John Eisley, a Pierce Lake Golf Course (PLGC) Ranger and Volunteer Golf Tournament Organizer.

“Our 3rd Annual PLGC Employees Best Ball Golf Tournament went outstanding!” he said.

There were nine employee foursomes selected based on their handicap golf score. Eisley said they placed different department employees within each foursomes and one could not play with members who they played with the past two years.

Teams can be a mix of maintenance, rangers, clubhouse managers, concession and supervisor employees each year within a different foursome.

Eisley described this year's tournament as having unbelievable, competitive team scores.

The team that won, made up of Dan Cooperrider, Mike Schanz, Jerry Martel and Wes Keiser, scored a 62 or -10 under par. There was a tie for second with two teams coming in at -9 under. From there, there were more ties and great scores at par or better.

Winning Foursome:(from left to right) Dan Cooperrider, Mike Schanz, Jerry Martel, and missing is Wes Keiser. photo courtesy of Pierce Lake Golf Course

Eisley said something that stood was the "high five your team members after a birdie/eagle shot".

“I truly believe great bonds build great working teams!” Eisley said of the tournament, which is more than an annual competition.

“This is an annual activity that PLGC host so staff can connect with each other both inside and outside of the work environment,” Eisley describes it.

PLGC provides employment to around 50 local employees at a course that is beautiful yet challenging. It’s owned by Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation, and it's meant for locals and out-of-towners.

The course is described as having rolling terrain, scenic vistas, quality amenities and reasonable fees while being an exceptional golfing experience. All skill levels enjoy playing the front nine, while the wooded areas, wetlands and tighter fairways of the back nine can challenge the more experienced golfers. The 18-hole championship layout was designed by Harry Bowers.

They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. They continue to work on improving the course, most recently with a big cart path project.

There’s also a 26-acre park that is situated on the northern boundary of the course. It has a boardwalk and paved trail along the wetlands and scenic lake.

“We are so blessed to have a local golf course in Chelsea,” Eisley said.