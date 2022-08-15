Nature & Nurture Seeds Set to Host Annual “Homegrown Harvest Festival”

By Doug Marrin

Few things sound more local, summery, and inviting than a “homegrown harvest festival.” Especially when you’re invited.

Dexter’s Nature & Nurture Seed Farm is hosting its 2022 Annual Homegrown Harvest Festival on August 20, 2022.

“The festival is in its seventh year and is a way of bringing the community together and regaining that connection between farmers and consumers,” says Nature & Nurture’s Grace Pernecky. “Instead of being separated by several retailers, folks can meet who is actually growing their food.”

Nature & Nurture Seeds is a 130-acre farm of gently rolling hills outside of Dexter at 7100 Marshall Rd. They sell heirloom vegetables, flowers, and herb seeds. The seeds are organic, with many being certified organic. Regionally adapted seeds are selected to thrive in Michigan’s seasons. No GMOs are allowed. All seeds are naturally reproduced.

The company explains on its website, “You won't find hybrid seeds in our catalog because the process of producing hybrid seeds gives big companies proprietary ownership of hybrid seeds. In contrast, anyone can save seeds from heirlooms, keeping the seeds in the hands of the people!”

“The festival also gives us the chance to provide some education on what we’re doing and why while we’re having music, food, and fun,” says Pernecky.

About 30% of the seed offerings are grown on the farm, with the rest produced by partner farms partnering with the Nature & Nurture vision. Selections can be browsed, and orders placed in their online store.

There will be a tomato tasting, potluck, guided farm tours, live music, kids’ activities, a seed giveaway, a bonfire, and more to enjoy. The suggested donation is $30 ($10 for students), but nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. Attendees will receive one free seed packet per person while supplies last.

The event starts at 5 pm and runs late into the night.

Nature & Nurture asks attendees to be mindful of pandemic safety protocols. Come vaccinated or plan to wear a mask and keep your distance. Advance permission is required for bringing dogs to the event. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Further details and sign-up for the Harvest Festival can be found on Nature & Nurture’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/409266580775987

You can learn more about Nature & Nurture Seeds and browse their online catalog at https://natureandnurtureseeds.com/

Photos courtesy of Nurture & Nature Seeds Facebook page.