Sylvan Township supports low income water assistance program and connecting communities

Sylvan Township connects with Low Income Water Program and reconnects with the Connecting Communities Program.

In the handful of decisions made at its Aug. 9 meeting, the Sylvan Township Board approved one for water payment help and another for a potential grant to help build a connecting trail.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is offering participation in a program for low income households to prevent water shut off due to non payment. The township unanimously approved a memo of understanding to participate in the program.

The Sun Times News asked township supervisor Kathleen Kennedy about this.

“I am not sure there is huge demand for this program, but if it helps one person, it is worth it,” she said of the program.

It’s a program through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The funding is administered through local MDHHS Offices and Community Action Agencies statewide until September 30, 2023.

The qualifications include:

Be a residential account.

Be in arrears or disconnect status.

Be under 150% Federal Poverty Limit and/or actively receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Food Assistance Program/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (FAP/SNAP), State Emergency Relief (SER), Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI).

For more information, contact the local Community Action Agency or MDHHS-LIHWAP@michigan.gov.

The Connecting Communities Program decision goes back to a similar decision made in 2018, when the township board passed the same resolution in support of Chelsea's grant application for non-motorized trails.

The Sylvan Board just unanimously approved the resolution again supporting Chelsea’s submission to renew the grant application for years 2020-2023.

The program is through the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, which has said it wants to help communities expand the trail network in the county. Toward this, the WCPARC makes available $600,000 per year for trail construction.

The project they have mind with this is the Letts Creek Linear Trail Connector, which will connect Sylvan and Chelsea.