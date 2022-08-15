Climate-Smart Agroforestry Practices to be Highlighted in Webster Twp

On September 8, 2022 from 8:00-11:30 A.M., the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) will host a field day focused on regenerative agroforestry practices and the benefits of the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) at Brines Farm in Webster Township (6384 Walsh Road, Whitmore Lake). Brines Farm is a diversified vegetable, fruit, and nut farm operation, and tree & shrub nursery, established in 2004. Shannon Brines, owner, and John Cox of nearby Baseline Farm, will share best practices for applied agroforestry.

Agroforestry is the practice of intentional integration of trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems. Many of these practices are considered highly effective climate smart agricultural and forestry practices, increasing water retention, carbon sequestration, soil building and more. Key agroforestry practices highlighted will include keyline water management and alley cropping. John Cox will discuss the benefits of grazing cattle between the alleys as well as the benefits of grazing animals on pasture health.

The WCCD will provide an overview of the MAEAP program and specifically the Forest, Wetland and Habitat system (FWH), cost-share opportunities through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the local Farmer Cost Share Program through the WCCD. The field day will also serve as a Phase 1 educational event for MAEAP. Education is an essential component of the MAEAP verification process, and since 1999, MAEAP has been assisting farmers and landowners to conserve Michigan’s soil and water by identifying and reducing risks from agricultural runoff and pollution. Each year, Washtenaw has grown steadily in the number of farmers and landowners involved with and verified in MAEAP, ensuring a sustainable future for farming and forestry in Michigan. Attendees will also be eligible to receive RUP credits.

Shannon Brines is a Lecturer at the Sustainable Food Systems Initiative at the University of Michigan, serves as the vice-chair on the WCCD board of directors; chair of Slow Food Huron Valley board of directors; vice-chair of the Washtenaw County Food Policy Council, and is a member of the University of Michigan Sustainable Food Program Advisory Board. John Cox received the 2020 Small and/or Beginning Conservation Farmer of the Year Award from the WCCD for outstanding commitment to conservation in his first 10 years of farming.

The event is free to the public. Plan to wear comfortable shoes for the on-farm demonstrations, light refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration is encouraged at https://www.washtenawcd.org/maeap.html. For more information about the field day and MAEAP, please visit www.washtenawcd.org, http://www.maeap.org

or contact Paul Buzzard, Conservation Technician at paul@washtenawcd.org, 313.282.0786. For additional information on this event and others hosted by the WCCD please visit our website at www.washtenawcd.org or contact info@washtenawcd.org, 734-302-8715.