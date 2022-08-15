Dexter offers one-on-one sessions regarding zoning and subdivision updates

The City of Dexter Planning Commission has completed updates to the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances. City staff and planning consultant, CWA will be available to meet one-on-one with residents, property owners, and business owners to answer questions regarding changes to the Ordinances. These one-on-one sessions will take place at the city offices, located at 8123 Main St on:

Tuesday, August 23rd from 8:30 – 10:30 am and 6 – 7 pm

Wednesday, August 24th from 6 – 7 pm

Thursday, August 25th from 8:30 – 10:30 am and 6 – 7 pm

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments may be scheduled by calling City offices at 734-426-8303, during normal business hours.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing to consider the Ordinance updates, at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Fellowship Hall (7610 Ann Arbor Street). Staff and the planning consultant will be available one hour before the public hearing to answer any questions regarding proposed changes to the Ordinance.

The proposed Zoning Ordinance establishes form-based zoning districts, creates new definitions, updates current zoning districts and creates new zoning districts. The update also establishes new regulations for landscaping, signs, and parking; updates permitted and special land uses; and revises the City’s zoning map to match the new ordinance text. The Subdivision Control Ordinance sets forth the procedures and requirements for platting of subdivisions in accordance with PA 288 of 1967 (The Subdivision Control Act), as amended.

The changes to the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances will implement land development goals established in the City’s Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019.

For more information, please contact Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol at 734-580-2233 or email maniol@dextermi.gov.