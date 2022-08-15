Local Author Publishes New Book

From Katherine Edgren

I am happy to announce the publication of my latest book of poems: “Keeping Out the Noise,” published by Kelsay Books. The cover image was painted by Chelsea

resident and artist, Cathy Muha. I am a resident of Dexter.

The 132 page book costs $23.00 and is available at Serendipity Books in Chelsea, as well as Literati, Booksweet, and Nicola’s in Ann Arbor, and Blackstone in Ypsilanti. It’s also available at the Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor, and Ypsilanti

libraries and through Amazon.com and the publisher: kelsaybooks.com, and soon through Ingram Publishing.

In this work, I explore the varieties of ways we contend with pain and grief, whether by conjuring bits of change, letting in the light, cursing and rehearsing, contemplating while waiting, escaping to the woods and the lake, collecting and connecting, igniting memory, or hanging on.

Short Bio: I grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was first published at the age of seventeen under my maiden name: Kathy Kool. While now retired, in my work life I served as an Ann Arbor City Councilmember for six years, raised money for the ACLU, was a project manager on research and intervention projects in Detroit addressing asthma and air quality, and managed a department at University Health Service, at the U of M. In addition to writing, I love to bike, garden, hike, kayak, sing, and walk my dog, Bella. My husband, John, is a retired economics professor (EMU). I have two grown children and four grandchildren.

My other book, The

Grain Beneath the Gloss, was published by Finishing Line Press, as well as my two chapbooks: Long Division and Transports. My poems have appeared in numerous journals including: Coe Review, Moss Piglet, Christian Science Monitor, Third Wednesday, Birmingham Poetry Review, Peninsula Poets, the Decadent Review, Light, Orchards Poetry Journal, and Barbaric Yawp. I have a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan.