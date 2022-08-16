Candidate Q&A: Ross Greenstein, Chelsea School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

My name is Ross Greenstein; I am a candidate for the Chelsea School Board. I completed my bachelor's degree in psychology at the University at Buffalo. I earned my Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant studies at Rutgers University in 2000, specializing in cardiothoracic surgery. The Chelsea School District and community are why I chose to raise my family here. I have resided in Chelsea for 14 ½ years and have worked at Henry Ford – Jackson during this time.

My oldest child, a Chelsea graduate, is graduating this fall from GVSU, my middle child will graduate from Chelsea in 2023 as Senior class president, and my youngest will be in second grade at North Creek. I have coached baseball for the younger kids and volunteered within the schools with my wife. My children have been active in marching band, student council, CAP youth, and varsity soccer. My family fully supports the Chelsea School District.

Education is one of the most important gifts we give to our children. I believe a school board should be responsive, receptive, and transparent to parents, staff, students, and the community while encouraging constructive dialog. Therefore, my efforts as a board member will center on serving all the children in our community by ensuring they receive a quality education, academically and socially, in our top 25-rated district. Every child deserves a voice and to graduate with a goal in mind. Whether that may be a trade school, university, or even entrepreneurship -- CSD will build a solid foundation for future success.

I believe we have outstanding teachers and an active parent community; we must work cohesively to solidify trust and confidence in District leadership, all while encouraging open, constructive conversations.

Academic excellence is more than taking AP classes and earning high grades; It means helping to develop an individual's capacities and skills to their fullest potential. I believe in the teaching approach of fundamental learning. Therefore, a curriculum focusing on reading comprehension, writing, arithmetic, English, penmanship, and financial literacy is essential for preparing students for life. I am confident that our teachers and students can achieve this.

The demand for skilled labor has never been higher. Unfortunately, a stigma is so strong today that young people don't associate high pay and job security with trade schools. However, unlike a bachelor's degree, an education in a trade school is far more likely to yield a job due to the need for specialized skills that affect all areas of our lives. Therefore, I will raise awareness of the alternative education pathways offered through SWWC career & technical education.

I want to ensure that we provide a safe learning environment for each student. Therefore, I will prioritize advocating for increased access to mental health care for families and students in our community. I also fully support resource officers on all school campuses.

Finally, our district continues to be fiscally sound, and I will continue to support those efforts and explore opportunities to recover the learning loss due to the COVID pandemic.

I am committed to working collaboratively with other board members in a positive, productive, and student-focused environment. I am student-focused and dedicated to ensuring that all students are successful in achieving their maximum potential. I am also looking forward to serving the Chelsea community and the Chelsea school district. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out: Greenstein4csb@gmail.com

Images:

01 Ross Greenstein and family. Courtesy Ross Greenstein.