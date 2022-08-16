U.S. News & World Report Names Chelsea Hospital as High Performing

From Trinity Health

U.S. News & World Report has named six Trinity Health Michigan hospitals as High Performing for the 2022-2023 year, an honor that recognizes their outstanding quality for specific medical procedures and conditions. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. Trinity Health Michigan hospitals received High Performing ratings in the following categories:

Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (16) : Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Spinal Fusion, Aortic Valve Surgery (AVR), Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke

: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Spinal Fusion, Aortic Valve Surgery (AVR), Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke Trinity Health Saint Mary's, Grand Rapids (9) : Spinal Fusion, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Stroke

: Spinal Fusion, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Stroke Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (7) : Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Stroke

: Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Stroke Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia (6) : Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure

: Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure Chelsea Hospital (5) *: Spinal Fusion, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia. *Chelsea Hospital is a joint venture hospital between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health.

*: Spinal Fusion, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia. *Chelsea Hospital is a joint venture hospital between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health. Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Livingston (1): Hip fracture

“I commend all our programs and departments recognized as High Performing, and am grateful to our doctors, nurses and support staff for devoting their careers to achieving such high standards,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, PhD, MD, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan. “These recognitions underscore Trinity Health Michigan’s commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care throughout the state.”

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

For a list of High Performing ratings for each hospital, please visit: www.health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.