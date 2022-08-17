Candidate Q&A: Michelle Craig, Chelsea School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

I want to thank The Sun Times News for this opportunity to share a little bit about me and why I am running to be a School Board Member.

As the 4th generation of my family to live in the Chelsea area, 2nd generation to attend Chelsea Schools and a Chelsea graduate, my roots in this community run deep. My mom was a Chelsea teacher for 30 years, a union representative and served many groups including The Chelsea United Way. My dad was a social worker who volunteered for Chelsea Behavioral Health and mentored kids at Chelsea First United Methodist Church. Their work and volunteerism instilled in me the importance of community and public service.

I am running as a Chelsea School District Board of Education candidate because I’m passionate about serving the community and improving upon our school district’s excellence. I believe every Chelsea student should have the tools needed to succeed after graduation whether it is college, a vocational or technical career, entrepreneurial or other opportunities!

I graduated from Western Michigan University in 2000, and moved to the New York City area to pursue a career in publishing. I am proud of all my professional achievements, especially starting as a Sales Assistant and ultimately achieving the senior position of Director of Business Development at a travel magazine. I also received my Masters of Business Administration from Metropolitan College of New York and a Culinary Arts Degree from the Institute of Culinary Education.

In 2017, missing family and my community, I moved back to Chelsea and made a career change. I now have my own successful small business as a Personal Chef.

Specifically, my work at the magazine taught me how to listen and collaborate with others, across disciplines and competing concerns, to produce the best possible results. That experience and that as a small business owner have taught me how to successfully use a budget to ensure quality and be fiscally responsible. I will bring these skills and more to the Board so that we can all work together effectively and efficiently.

My priorities include:

Ensuring each student has a well-rounded, academically rigorous education to reach their full potential and succeed in their endeavors

Maximizing the social, emotional and mental educational experience for all students, including those with diverse backgrounds and special needs

Providing a safe, comfortable and productive learning environment for all students

Supporting teachers, paraprofessionals, staff and administrators by growing resources so they can help students succeed and thrive

I had an amazing education and supportive experiences in Chelsea schools and I want that tradition to continue. I believe one of the best ways I can give back is to help Chelsea’s next generation flourish. As a candidate, I bring many perspectives to the table as a Chelsea graduate, the daughter of a Chelsea teacher, Chelsea small business owner, and Chelsea community member. I will work to ensure that I am an objective and open-minded Board member who builds bridges across the community. I look forward to listening to and collaborating with teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, students and all community members to build upon Chelsea’s excellence in education.

I have begun engaging in group and one-on-one meetings throughout the community. Please review my website @ www.MichelleForChelsea.com, my Facebook & Instagram pages (MichelleForChelsea) and The Sun Times News calendar for updated events and information.